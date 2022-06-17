Sebastian Kalinowski: Teacher had concerns before boy's death
A teacher has told a court she was concerned for a pupil's safety months before he was killed by his mother's partner, a court has heard.
Andrzej Latoszewski and Agnieszka Kalinowska are accused of murdering Sebastian Kalinowski in August 2021.
One of the 15-year-old's teachers told a jury there was nothing concrete for her to escalate her concerns but she was worried about his home life.
Mr Latoszewski and Ms Kalinowska both deny murdering the teenager.
Mr Latoszewski has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
"If there had been bruises, I could have reported it or if [Sebastian] had said something, I could have reported," Ros Djordjevic, English language teacher at North Huddersfield Trust School, told Leeds Crown Court on Friday.
"Without anything like that it was just my impressions and feelings."
Her concern followed an incident at the school gates at Easter when Mr Latoszewski approached her in a "really aggressive" tone, shouting and waving his hands in front of her.
He claimed Sebastian was "lazy" and "a liar", leaving Ms Djordjevic feeling upset and "threatened".
She said Sebastian was a "lovely student" who was clever and articulate.
After the incident with Mr Latoszewski, Ms Djordjevic asked Sebastian if he was OK and if he "felt safe", which he replied that he was fine.
In cross-examination, she told the jury the shouting "gave me real cause for concern over Seb", who joined the school in October 2020.
Earlier this week, the jury was told the boy died as a result of untreated rib fractures, which led to an infection.
Ms Djordjevic said there was no physical signs the boy was abused.
'Model pupil'
Headteacher Andrew Fell said Sebastian was "always one of the first into school" and "always one of the last children to leave the site".
The boy had an "excellent" attendance record and was a "model pupil" who never had any behaviour issues, he said in a written statement.
There were no issues raised to staff during Sebastian's short time at the school, but the teenager was described as a "loner" by one staff member, the jury heard.
Joanne George, pastoral manager, said Sebastian, who she knew as Seba, always looked "immaculate and, although shy and quiet, was always very well-mannered".
"He was doing OK in school. He did not look the happiest kid, but I assumed it was because he was new," she added.
