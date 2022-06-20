Leeds peregrine rescue: Second bird cut from netting
- Published
A second peregrine falcon has been rescued from anti-pigeon netting on a building in Leeds, less than a week after fire crews saved its sibling.
The female bird became trapped on a ledge on the University of Leeds Parkinson building on Friday afternoon.
The university had responded to calls to remove the netting after the first incident on 11 June, saying it would seek expert advice on how to do so.
The fledgling is being cared for by raptor rehabilitator Jean Thorpe.
It had been tangled up on the 60m (200ft) high ledge before a firefighter crawled out and cut it free.
Birdwatcher Paul Wheatley said it had been checked by a vet and although it had no broken bones, it had damaged its leg.
A University of Leeds spokesperson said: "We are extremely grateful to everyone involved in the peregrine's rescue and her ongoing rehabilitation.
"After last week's incident we began steps to remove the netting as soon as possible, seeking expert advice on how to do this with as little disturbance to the peregrines as possible, and in line with wildlife protection legislation.
"Advice from the RSPB and other experts, was to wait until mid-August, when the young birds cease to be fed and move away from the site, but in light of Friday's incident we are urgently reviewing these plans as well as seeking further expert advice."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.