Summer solstice swimmers flock to Ilkley Lido for cold water dip
Almost 400 people braved a cold water swim at a popular outdoor pool to watch the sunrise on the summer solstice.
The Victorian lido in Ilkley, West Yorkshire, welcomed a record 393 swimmers to the event at 04:45 BST.
Duty Manager Adam Clewes said advance tickets were sold for the early morning session for the first time, to save having to turn people away.
It is a return for the event as the outdoor pool was closed last summer, while it underwent a £1.4m renovation.
The 87-year-old pool, which is not heated, opened in May 1935 as part of the Silver Jubilee celebrations for King George V.
Regular outdoor swimmers Anne Clapham, Anne James, Denise Weston and Christine Wright came from Halifax and brought a breakfast picnic to enjoy in the grounds.
"We usually come and do the pool, and then Betty's, but that's not open yet so we brought our own food."
Mrs Wright said: "All through the winter we swam at Gaddings Dam, at Sparth, and at Salford Quays when it opened.
"We made a point of after we had had a swim, we baked and we ate. And that has just carried on!"
The group did the Great North Swim at Windermere earlier this month, and said the conditions were colder and "much more extreme".
John, Mary and Elsie Pegington moved to Ilkley last year and this was their first solstice swim.
Elsie, 10, and her mum Mary swim regularly at Ilkley Pool, and Mrs Pegington said: "I was told it was something you have to do at least once in your life so here we are!"
Mr Pegington added: "It has been great, it's a perfect day for it, the sky is blue and it's really very nice".
James Hunter and Terry Gilfillan came over from Leeds for their first trip to the lido.
Mr Gilfillan said: "It's my first time here, I've really enjoyed it. It's different, put it that way."
Mr Hunter said: "I was hazed into doing it by my girlfriend, she is still swimming actually in her wetsuit."
Tilly Rathmell swims each week at the lido, and brought her son Fred along for the solstice swim. He said it was the first time he had been in since he was at school 15 years ago.
"It is the first time I have ever done the morning swim, I'm not a morning person. No wetsuits though, we just go straight in."
Mr Rathmell said: "We did quite a few lengths but my toes are so cold still, I can't feel them!"
Ilkley residents Crispin and Paula McKie joined sisters Bernie Hughes and Marcia Natress, with Marcia's daughter Clara and friend Kitty Hartley.
Mrs Natress said each year she had texted her sister pictures from the swim, and she was so happy this year she could join her.
Ms Hughes said: "It is amazing to be here, this morning when I got up, driving through Ilkley, I thought what an amazing thing to do. Why would you not want to do it?
"There is a real buzz. You look at the setting and it's just fantastic.
"I wasn't sure if I would go in, but you couldn't not go in.
"You could see on everybody's faces that everyone was enjoying the moment."
