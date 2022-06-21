M606 Bradford crash: Police name dead taxi driver and passenger
- Published
A taxi driver and his passenger who died in a crash involving a suspected stolen van have been named by police.
Sohail Ali, 28, of Bradford, and Simon McHugh, 49, of Huddersfield, had been travelling on the M606 near Bradford when their vehicle was in collision with a Ford Transit on 13 June.
Kyden Leadbeater, 18, a passenger in the Ford Transit, also died in the collision, West Yorkshire Police said.
Police appealed for witnesses to the "very tragic incident".
Det Insp Paul Conroy said: "We are keen to get any dash cam footage or any social media footage of the driving prior to the collision or the collision itself. Footage given to the investigation will be treated in strict confidence."
West Yorkshire Police said it had referred itself to watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
The IOPC said initial investigations suggested the van was stolen and police did not follow the van onto the motorway.
Two boys, aged 15 and 17, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. The younger boy remains in hospital. The older boy was released on police bail pending further inquiries.
