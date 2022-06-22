Leeds fatal crash: Alice Birchall's family pays tribute to 'caring' woman
The family of a woman who died following a two-vehicle crash in West Yorkshire has paid tribute to her.
Alice Birchall, 22, from Crossgates, Leeds, was critically injured in the collision on Saturday on Manston Lane and died later in hospital.
The driver of the second vehicle and his passenger, an eight-year-old girl, were seriously injured and remain in hospital, police said.
Members of Ms Birchall's family said she was "loved by an army of people".
In a statement, they said: "Alice was the most caring and considerate young woman you would ever wish to meet.
"The passing of both her mum and dad at a young age meant Alice matured quickly and became a guardian to her younger sister Amy.
"She protected Amy with her whole heart."
Ms Birchall's sister had been left "devastated" at the loss of her guardian who was also, more importantly, her "best friend", they added.
"The whole family is in shock and have no words that could truly understand the cruelty of the situation."
Ms Birchall had recently secured her "dream job" in fine jewellery and had "her whole future in front of her", her family said.
West Yorkshire Police said the crash, involving a Nissan Juke driven by Ms Birchall and an Audi RS Q3, driven by a 34-year-old man, remained under investigation.
Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team have appealed for anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage showing the Audi in the moments before the crash to get in touch.
