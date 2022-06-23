Wakefield by-election: Polls open
Polling stations have opened in Wakefield in a by-election to vote for the constituency's next MP.
The election was called after the former Conservative MP Imran Ahmad Khan was jailed in May following his conviction for sexual assault.
Polls are open across Wakefield from 07:00 BST until 22:00 BST on Thursday.
Counting will take place in the constituency overnight and the result of the election is expected in the early hours of 24 June.
