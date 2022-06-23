Fartown murder inquiry: Boy and man appear in court
A boy and a man have appeared in court charged with murdering a Huddersfield man at the weekend.
The body of Paul Early, 53, was found at a property on Bradford Road, Fartown, on Sunday afternoon.
Sanchez Francis, 22, of Norwood Road, Birkby, and the 17-year-old, who cannot be named due to his age, appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
The pair were remanded in custody and are due to appear at Leeds Crown Court on Monday.
