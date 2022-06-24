Leeds death: Two arrested after man's body found in street
- Published
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 24-year-old man was found dead in a Leeds street.
Officers called to Fairford Avenue, Beeston at about 14:20 GMT on Thursday found the man outside a property.
The scene remains cordoned off as forensic examinations continue, West Yorkshire Police said.
The victim's family has been informed and the two arrested men remain in custody. Police have appealed for any witnesses to contact them.
