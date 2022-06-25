Leeds death: Third murder arrest after Bradley Wall found in street

Bradley WallWest Yorkshire Police
Bradley Wall, 24, was found dead in Fairford Avenue, Beeston, on Thursday

A third man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead in a street.

Bradley Wall, 24, was found dead outside a property on Fairford Avenue, Beeston, Leeds at about 14:20 GMT on Thursday.

Two men were arrested shortly after and are currently in custody alongside a third man arrested on Saturday, West Yorkshire Police said.

Police have appealed for any witnesses to contact them.

