Great Get Together: Jo Cox charity run returns after pandemic
A weekend of community events set up to honour murdered MP Jo Cox have been held across the country.
The Great Get Together began in 2017 to reinforce the Batley and Spen MP's Commons speech saying we "have far more in common than that which divides us".
Events included a charity run at Oakwell Hall in Birstall, West Yorkshire.
Jo's sister Kim Leadbeater said the run was such an important event as part of Jo's legacy.
"We missed two years because of lockdown - so it's fantastic to be back here in-person," she said.
"It's always been a very emotional occasion, but it's fantastic to see so many people coming together, running around Birstall."
She said the Great Get Together, which sees thousands taking part in community events, offered people "a real sense of togetherness".
"An opportunity to forget their differences and just come together," she added.
Events were held across the country, including in Hull and Wolverhampton.
Mrs Cox was fatally shot and stabbed in Birstall on 16 June 2016. Thomas Mair was convicted of her murder later that year.
Speaking at the charity run event in Birstall, Ms Leadbeater, who is the current MP for Batley and Spen, also paid tribute to broadcaster Harry Gration following his death at the age of 71, on Friday.
She said Mr Gration had been really supportive of the event, and had shown great compassion following Jo's death.
"He was here with me in 2019 on the stage doing the warm-up and he just got stuck in," she said.
"He just loved being around people [and] was a gentleman and a Yorkshire treasure," she added.
