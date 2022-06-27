Leeds: Burmantofts machete gang chase leads to extra stop and search powers
- Published
A "gang-related" incident involving a machete has resulted in police being given enhanced stop and search powers.
An armed man was seen chasing and trying to attack another man in Leeds on Sunday afternoon, police said.
Officers said it was believed to be linked to "criminal street gangs".
Under the order, for Burmantofts, officers can search people or vehicles for weapons without having to have their usual grounds to suspect a person of having committed an offence.
The Section 60 order was put in place amid concerns of "retaliatory incidents", the force said.
'Disrupting and deterring'
It would initially run for 24 hours, which began at 16:00 BST on Sunday, but was "subject to regular reviews", according to West Yorkshire Police.
Torre Road, East Park Parade, Railway Street and Marsh Lane were all covered by the order, officers said.
Supt Andy Cass said: "These additional search powers give officers an increased ability to stop those involved in carrying weapons.
"This is all about disrupting, deterring and bringing to justice those who involve themselves in this type of criminal behaviour."
Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team were also carrying out increased patrols in the area, added Supt Cass.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.