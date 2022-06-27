Bradley Wall: Two men charged with murder over death of Leeds man
Two men have been charged with murder after a man was found dead in a Leeds street.
Bradley Wall, 24, was discovered outside a property on Fairford Avenue, Beeston, on Thursday afternoon.
Aiden Ramsdale, 24, of Fairford Avenue, Beeston, and Patrick Mason, 31, of Whingate, Leeds, have both been charged with Mr Wall's murder.
They have been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Monday.
A third man who was arrested over the weekend has been released and faces no further action, West Yorkshire Police said.
