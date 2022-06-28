Haworth: Terror offence charges for teenage boy
- Published
A 15-year-old boy from West Yorkshire has been charged with right-wing terror offences, a specialist police unit has said.
The teenager, from Haworth, was arrested on 21 June during a pre-planned investigation into suspected far-right terrorism.
A property was searched during the "intelligence-led" operation, Counter Terrorism Policing North East said.
The teenager is due to appear at London's Old Bailey in July.
The boy, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, was charged with the following offences:
- One offence under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006 - engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism.
- Four offences under Section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006 - dissemination of terrorist publications
- One offence under the Protection from Harassment Act.
A warrant of further detention was granted by a court on Wednesday, police added.
