Somaiya Begum: Several arrested over Bradford woman's disappearance
Several people have been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a 20-year-old woman from Bradford.
Somaiya Begum was last seen at her home on Binnie Street in Barkerend at about 14:00 BST on Saturday.
Police said her disappearance was being treated as unexplained and a "number of arrests" had been made.
Extensive inquiries were being carried out at a number of scenes across the district, they said, and anyone with information is urged to contact police.
On Monday, officers said they were "extremely concerned" for Ms Begum's welfare.
It was out of character for her not to have been in touch for that length of time, they added.
She is described as Asian, slim with black hair and was last seen wearing black denim jeans and a black head scarf.
