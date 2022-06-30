Fire crews tackle Bradford apartment block blaze
- Published
Fifty firefighters have tackled a blaze at an apartment block in Bradford.
West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service were called to the building on Broadway at about 21:30 BST on Wednesday.
A spokesperson said a full evacuation of the building was carried out, though the fire was contained to one flat and extinguished by 22:40.
Fire engines from across the district, Kirklees and Leeds attended the blaze, with several roads closed while the incident was dealt with.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.