Castleford: Hedgehog found clamped to road bollard
Wildlife officers have described an incident in which a hedgehog was found clamped to a bollard as one of the "cruellest things" they have ever seen.
The animal was discovered attached to the pole on Park Road in Castleford, West Yorkshire, earlier this week.
West Yorkshire Police's wildlife team said the creature suffered severe injuries, and was currently undergoing treatment.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to get in touch.
Prickly Edge Hedgehog Rescue, which is based in Methley, Leeds, echoed West Yorkshire Police's comments.
"Please help us in our appeal to find the person responsible for this horrific crime against such a precious and vulnerable creature," a spokesperson said.
"The call for help for this poor hedgehog turned my stomach last night," they added.
The hedgehog, now named Max, was found clamped to the road bollard in the early hours of 28 June, close to Bubbles Car Wash, police said.
It was initially feared the hedgehog would have to be put to sleep due to the extent of its injuries.
However, in an updated statement on Facebook, the rescue centre said Max had "a settled night".
"We will be doing microscope work today to confirm parasite infection and start treatment," it said.
"He is definitely not out of the woods yet."
