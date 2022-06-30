Sebastian Kalinowski: Murder accused will "never forgive" himself
- Published
A man accused of murdering his partner's son at their Huddersfield home has said he will "never forgive" himself for killing the boy.
Sebastian Kalinowski, 15, died in August as a result of complications from untreated rib fractures.
His stepfather Andrzej Latoszewski admitted at Leeds Crown Court that he had been "cruel" to the teen and said he was "embarrassed" about his conduct.
Mr Latoszewski and Sebastian's mother Agnieszka Kalinowska deny murder.
The Polish body builder, 36, pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the second day of the trial, while both defendants pleaded guilty to cruelty to a child under the age of 16 a day later.
Miss Kalinowska also denies causing or allowing the death of a child, as well as a charge of neglect.
Through a police interpreter, Mr Latoszewski told jurors he never intended to hurt Sebastian so severely that his ribs would break.
Mr Latoszewski told his defence counsel that it would "never have crossed his mind" to hurt the boy so badly.
The court heard how the couple met 11 years earlier and moved in together, initially in Wakefield, before relocating to Huddersfield.
Sebastian joined them from Poland in October 2020, with Mr Latoszewski agreeing to the move "without any hesitation".
Prosecutors have previously shown the jury a video of Mr Latoszewski hitting and kicking Sebastian, including incidents that saw struck with a piece of wood and whipped with a cable.
One video, filmed two weeks before the 15-year-old's death, showed Sebastian being hit more than 100 times.
The North Huddersfield Trust School pupil was found unconscious in the bath on 13 August and was later pronounced dead in hospital.
On Thursday, defence counsel for Ms Kalinowska, Marie Spenwyn, claimed Mr Latoszewski had been abusive and controlling, monitoring her phone and social media.
Mr Latoszewski told the jury he denied this and said he loved Mrs Kalinowska and tried to help her find a job.
The trial continues.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.