Somaiya Begum: Two men and woman bailed over disappearance
- Published
Two men and a woman arrested over the disappearance of a 20-year-old from Bradford have been bailed.
Somaiya Begum was last seen at her home on Binnie Street in Barkerend at about 14:00 BST on Saturday.
West Yorkshire Police said another man who had also been arrested remained in custody.
Officers are treating Ms Begum's disappearance as unexplained and said they were combing CCTV as well as using dogs and a drone to search for her.
Det Ch Insp Marc Bowes said they were "extremely concerned" for Ms Begum's welfare and it was out of character for her not to have been in touch for that length of time.
He appealed for anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage in and around the area of Binnie Street or Thornbury Road on Saturday to get in touch.
"I would like to reassure the community that we are doing everything we can to find Somaiya and the investigation is very much ongoing," he added.
Ms Begum is described as Asian, slim with black hair and was last seen wearing black denim jeans and a black head scarf.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.