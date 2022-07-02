Multi-billion-pound rail upgrade scheme in West Yorkshire approved
- Published
A multi-billion-pound scheme to upgrade 13km of railway line in West Yorkshire has been approved.
Network Rail said it also intended to revamp stations at Huddersfield, Deighton, Mirfield and build a new flyover to ease congestion in Leeds.
The company said it planned to install twice as many tracks for "more frequent, faster trains" across the route.
Bosses claimed it would "support rapid economic growth" in the north.
Transport Minister Andrew Stephenson, said: "Last year we committed a record breaking £96bn to transform the railway, bringing communities together and boosting local economies in the North and Midlands through Northern Powerhouse Rail and the TransPennine Route Upgrade.
"We will continue to deliver on our promise of more frequent, faster and greener travel for passengers."
A new station is also earmarked for Ravensthorpe where the flyover will be built.
The government granted a Transport and Works Act Order (TWAO) on Monday allowing Network Rail to start work on the line between Huddersfield and Westtown in Dewsbury.
According to Network Rail, the permission was given "six months earlier than planned" and the "major" upgrade would improve rail services between York and Manchester.
Neil Holm, a director at Network Rail, hailed it as "a massive success" and said: "It brings us another step closer to delivering faster, more frequent trains, and a greener, more reliable railway for passengers.
"Work on this part of the route is essential for unlocking wider benefits for passengers travelling between York and Manchester via Leeds and Huddersfield. It'll allow us to run more trains along the route, giving passengers a much better chance of finding a seat and enjoying their journey."
Chris Nutton, of TransPennine Express, said it was "a massive step forward" and a boost for local economies.
Tony Baxter, from Northern Trains, added: "This work is the key to unlocking the huge potential for our trains and stations to better serve our communities."
