Rotherham to get £4m cash injection to tackle substance misuse
- Published
Rotherham is set to receive £4m to help tackle substance misuse in the town.
It is one of 50 areas selected to receive the funding from the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities (OHID).
The money will be used to fund a three-year rehabilitation programme, as well as five extra social workers and six drug and alcohol workers.
A report going to the council on 11 July says an extra 458 people will be able to access treatment in the area.
Enhanced harm reduction including the provision of 300 naloxone kits and syringe provision is also planned for the first year, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The report, which is being presented to Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council's cabinet, said: "Priorities in year one of the plan will focus on those who will benefit from residential rehabilitation and improvements for those with complex needs such as mental health problems and alcohol or drug dependence through better co-ordination and availability of different types of services.
"This will include additional services delivered for parents who are experiencing substances misuse.
Rotherham has been earmarked for funding because of various factors including deprivation and the number of people who leave treatment with a positive outcome and do not return for at least six months, it added.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.