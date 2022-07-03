Leeds Rhinos legends Burrow and Sinfield complete city's 10k
Rugby League legends Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow have completed the Leeds 10k, with Sinfield pushing his team-mate in a specially-adapted wheelchair.
Burrow was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2019 and has since raised millions of pounds for charity.
The former Rhinos joined the club's team to raise money for the Leeds Rhinos Foundation and the Rob Burrow Centre for MND appeal.
Sinfield said it was "brilliant" to complete the course together.
"It's been a while since we have been able to do some sort of running or activity," he said.
"We have been waiting on this [wheelchair] to get delivered, it's our first run with it today and we came 39th.
"Thankfully it stayed in one piece and hopefully he enjoyed it, I know I did."
He added: "A lot of people were clapping, I think Rob has been such a huge inspiration to everybody that people have been really happy that we have been out on the course for it. It's been a really nice day.
Some of the money raised from the Jane Tomlinson Run For All event will also be donated to Burrow's MND fund.
Burrow and Sinfield joined hundreds of others in the Run With the Rhinos campaign, which works to support adults and children throughout the Leeds community.
In 2020, Sinfield famously led a team that ran seven marathons in seven days to raise more than £2.7m for motor neurone disease (MND) research.
Applause for late @BBCLookNorth presenter and TV legend Harry Gration at the #Leeds10K this morning @BBCLeeds pic.twitter.com/08fka9FLND— Oli Constable (@OliConstable) July 3, 2022
He was later made OBE for services to rugby league and charity fundraising.
Burrow was recognised in the Queen's New Year Honours list in 2021 for services to rugby and motor neurone disease (MND) awareness during Covid-19.
The Jane Tomlinson Run For All Leeds 10k is now in its 15th year, and took a new route this time with runners setting off from outside the University of Leeds Parkinson Building.
It went past Headingley Stadium, through Meanwood and back past Leeds Arena, to finish outside Leeds Art Gallery.
A minute's applause was held before the race in honour of BBC television presenter Harry Gration, who died suddenly last month at the age of 71.
