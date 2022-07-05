Next South Elmsall warehouse would create 400 jobs, says firm
More than 400 jobs could be created if retailer Next is given permission to build a fourth warehouse at an existing West Yorkshire site, the firm has said.
The company has applied to expand on greenbelt land off Field Lane in South Elmsall, near Wakefield.
Parish councillors have objected to the development, citing the need for increased traffic measures to be imposed during construction.
Wakefield Council has recommended approval subject to conditions.
The plan, which includes a distribution centre, would also include building offices, internal roads and a bridge linking the the warehouse to Next's three other sites nearby.
A report, to be considered by Wakefield Council's planning and highways committee on Thursday, says around 405 full-time jobs are expected to be created at the site.
The report adds: "The jobs will provide a range of further opportunities and Next are keen to recruit staff who live locally wherever possible.
"Currently, approximately 80% of the existing staff live in Wakefield and Doncaster postcode areas."
'Special circumstances'
If the scheme is approved the number of employees at Next's South Elmsall base could rise above 5,000, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The report states that the "special circumstances" of the site being in a former coalfield area with high levels of unemployment are "very significant" and mean it should be allowed.
Hooton Pagnell Parish Council has called for a traffic management plan during construction.
An objection from parish councillors states: "Hampole Field Lane and Moorhouse Lane were utilised as a diversion route during the construction of the previous Next warehouse and it became evident that this route was unsatisfactory for the size and levels of traffic utilising it.
"The safety of pedestrians was an issue, as was the passing of vehicles on the narrow roads."
Twelve other objections have been submitted by nearby residents.
