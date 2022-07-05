Heckmondwike: Police arrest two in drug-trafficking investigation
A man and woman suspected of being involved in trafficking heroin from Pakistan to the UK have been arrested.
The pair were detained on Tuesday at a property on Lyndale Crescent in Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire, by National Crime Agency (NCA) officers.
They are believed to be part of a group linked to a number of substantial seizures of heroin at Heathrow Airport.
A further property in Heckmondwike was searched, along with properties in Birstall and Wakefield.
A spokesperson for the NCA said one of the properties was linked to a second man wanted in connection with the same conspiracy, but he is believed to have left the UK.
Officers attending the searches recovered quantities of drugs suspected to be cocaine and heroin, as well as drugs paraphernalia and thousands of pounds in cash.
Both the man and the woman, who are in their 30s, remain in custody for further questioning.
Searches at the properties were continuing, added the spokesperson.
