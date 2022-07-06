Pudsey MP Stuart Andrew resigns as housing minister
A West Yorkshire MP has quit his government job in the wake of the row over deputy whip Chris Pincher.
Pudsey, Horsforth and Aireborough MP Stuart Andrew has resigned his role as housing minister.
In his resignation letter to the prime minister he said felt he could not tolerate hard working Conservative party members "having to defend the indefensible".
He was elected to the seat in 2010 and made housing minister in February.
Mr Andrew is one of many MPs to resign from their government jobs over the last 24 hours, including Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has faced questions about how much he knew of the allegations of sexual misconduct surrounding Mr Pincher before he was appointed as deputy chief whip.
Mr Andrew wrote: "It is with real sadness that I write to tender my resignation from HM Government."
He went on to praise the PM for his success in the 2019 election, delivering Brexit, handling the pandemic and his support for Ukraine saying there was "so much you have achieved and which I admire".
"Loyalty and unity are traits that I have always endeavoured to provide for our great party," he added.
"However, I fear I have let these override my judgement recently.
"There comes a time when you have to look at your own personal integrity and that time is now. Therefore, given recent events I have no other choice than to resign.
"Our party, particularly our members and more importantly our great country, deserve better.
"Having a marginal seat I have seen the huge sacrifice our members make in volunteering considerable hours to campaign on our behalf and I cannot, in all good conscience, tolerate them having to defend the indefensible."
