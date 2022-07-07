Star Hobson: Inquest adjourned as coroner seeks family's views
- Published
An inquest into the death of murdered toddler Star Hobson has been adjourned to allow the child's family time to give their views on the case.
Bradford senior coroner Martin Fleming told a brief hearing on Thursday that he had written to the family.
The inquest was adjourned until 1 September to give the family time to consider his letters.
Star, from Keighley, died after months of "neglect, cruelty and injury" by her mother Frankie Smith and her partner.
Smith, 20, was jailed for 12 years for allowing her daughter's death and Savannah Brockhill, 28, was sentenced to life for Star's murder.
Mr Fleming told Thursday's hearing he had read an "extensive police investigation file" along with independent reports relating to the death of 16-month-old Star.
He said: "I have now worded letters to the family to ask for their views on the matter."
At a hearing in March, Mr Fleming also requested reports from the Independent Office for Police Conduct and the child death review manager at the Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.