Bradford museum exhibition celebrates 100 years of broadcasting
A major new exhibition celebrating 100 years of broadcasting is set to open at Bradford's National Science and Media Museum.
Visitors will learn about figures such as naturalist Sir David Attenborough and Delia Derbyshire, who created the Doctor Who theme tune in 1963.
The exhibition also features the rise of on-demand video and streaming services, the museum said.
Switched On runs from 23 July 2022 to January 2023.
It is part of Broadcast 100, a year of exhibitions, events and digital content celebrating the 100th anniversary of the BBC and the 40th anniversary of Channel 4.
Lewis Pollard, curator of television and broadcast at the museum, said the exhibition shone a spotlight on "the significant pioneers who have influenced and shaped the industry".
"Our museum tells the stories of sound and image technologies and their impact on our lives, and many of our objects would not be possible without the achievements of broadcasters like the BBC and the trailblazers who have continued to push the boundaries over the last 100 years," he added.
The museum's website also includes stories on topics including the history of children's television, women in broadcasting, and the invention of television.
