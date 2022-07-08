Bradford museum exhibition celebrates 100 years of broadcasting

Operator at Broadcasting House with a bomb microphoneBBC photo archive
The exhibition, celebrating 100 years of broadcasting, opens on 23 July

A major new exhibition celebrating 100 years of broadcasting is set to open at Bradford's National Science and Media Museum.

Visitors will learn about figures such as naturalist Sir David Attenborough and Delia Derbyshire, who created the Doctor Who theme tune in 1963.

The exhibition also features the rise of on-demand video and streaming services, the museum said.

Switched On runs from 23 July 2022 to January 2023.

BBC photo archive
The exhibition tells the story of a young David Attenborough. who in the 1960s led the launch of colour television in his role as controller of BBC2

It is part of Broadcast 100, a year of exhibitions, events and digital content celebrating the 100th anniversary of the BBC and the 40th anniversary of Channel 4.

Lewis Pollard, curator of television and broadcast at the museum, said the exhibition shone a spotlight on "the significant pioneers who have influenced and shaped the industry".

"Our museum tells the stories of sound and image technologies and their impact on our lives, and many of our objects would not be possible without the achievements of broadcasters like the BBC and the trailblazers who have continued to push the boundaries over the last 100 years," he added.

BBC photo archive
Delia Derbyshire carried out pioneering work with the BBC Radiophonic Workshop during the 1960s, including her electronic arrangement of the theme music to Doctor Who - marking the first television tune made purely from electronic sound

The museum's website also includes stories on topics including the history of children's television, women in broadcasting, and the invention of television.

BBC photo archive
The exhibition also explores the history of children's television

