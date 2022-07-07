Lost in Palma: Airline reunites Wakefield boy with soft toy
By Kevin Shoesmith
BBC News
- Published
A mum has praised an airline for "going out of its way" to reunite her son with his favourite toy.
Jennifer and her partner Shaun, from Wakefield, experienced every parent's nightmare after discovering one-year-old Louis was missing his toy rabbit hours after arriving in Majorca.
She said they thought they had lost "Bunbun" forever.
But budget airline, Jet2, was already trying to reunite the toy with the family using social media.
NHS worker Jennifer, 30, said Louis, who had been given the bunny when he was born, had been "really upset" when he discovered it was gone.
"He was already unsettled because he was in an unfamiliar cot, in different surroundings," she added.
She said the couple felt "there wasn't a lot we could do" as "we didn't know whether we'd left Bunbun on the plane, in the taxi or dropped it in the airport".
Meanwhile Jet2 employee, Ivonne McLachlan, based at Palma de Mallorca Airport, had found the bunny in the lost property office and turned to social media to try and track down its owner.
Shortly after returning home, HGV driver, Shaun, 40, had been tagged into the Facebook post.
When Louis' parents made contact, Bunbun was put on a plane bound for Leeds Bradford Airport.
He even got to peruse the cockpit of the airliner which took him home, the family said.
Jennifer said: "There are so many complaints at the moment about airlines that I feel Jet2.com deserve praise for going out of their way.
"What they did for Louis was wonderful."
She said he "put his little arms out straightaway" and had the "biggest grin" once he was reunited with the soft toy.
Ms McLachlan said she was delighted to have been able to help, adding: "Being able to do this makes all the harder parts of the job worth it."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.