Honley: Driver arrested after fatal scooter crash
- Published
A driver has been arrested after a man riding a scooter died in a crash in West Yorkshire.
Police said a blue Ford Kuga and a Honda C90 crashed at the junction of Hey Lane and Northgate in Honley, Kirklees, at about 08:15 BST.
The scooter rider, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene, West Yorkshire Police said.
The male Ford driver was held at the scene in connection with the collision and is in custody, the force added.
Officers asked for those who witnessed the crash to contact the force.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.