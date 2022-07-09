Somaiya Begum disappearance: Man charged with murder
Detectives investigating the disappearance of Bradford woman Somaiya Begum have charged a man with her murder.
Ms Begum, 20, was last seen at her home on Binnie Street on 25 June.
Her body was discovered near Fitzwilliam Street, Bradford on Wednesday evening.
Mohammed Taroos Khan, 52, of Thornbury Road was charged with her murder and is due to appear at Bradford Magistrates' Court later.
An 81-year-old woman arrested in connection with the death has been released on bail, West Yorkshire Police said.
