Abi Fisher: Murder arrest after body found during search
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a missing 29-year-old woman from Castleford after a body was found in undergrowth in South Yorkshire.
The body, which is yet to be formally identified, is believed to be that of Abi Fisher, West Yorkshire Police said.
The discovery was made off Southmoor Road, near Brierley, on Sunday, with a 29-year-old man arrested by officers.
Police said her family have been updated and are being supported, with the force appealing for witnesses.
Ms Fisher was last seen on Friday night, police previously said.
Those with dashcams who drove on the B6273 Southmoor Road between Hemsworth and Great Houghton between 08:15 and 09:15 BST on Saturday have been requested to submit footage to police.
Det Ch Supt Mark Swift, of West Yorkshire Police, said: "On behalf of the police and Abi's family, I would like to express our thanks to everyone who has assisted in the search for Abi - we know that there has been a real community effort to find her and that this update will be upsetting for many.
"We are carrying out extensive enquiries and as part of that are appealing to the public to help us by providing any information that could help our investigation."
