New Wakefield MP vows to speak up for victims of sex abuse
- Published
Labour's newly elected MP for Wakefield has vowed to be "straight-talking" on sexual violence and abuse following the jailing of his predecessor.
Simon Lightwood made the pledge in his maiden House of Commons speech, in which he also called for a general election.
He was elected to replace Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan at a by-election in June
Khan stood down after being convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy and jailed for 18 months.
Mr Lightwood paid tribute to Wakefield's previous Labour representatives, including Mary Creagh, in his first speech in the chamber.
In reference to Khan, the MP said "left the people of Wakefield without a voice in Parliament" and "society will not tolerate sexual violence and abuse; no matter what your status, you are not above the law."
"I pay tribute to all victims and survivors of sexual violence and abuse and promise to always be straight-talking on this issue and ensure the voice of victims and survivors are always heard," he said.
Mr Lightwood said the reality of sexual violence and abuse in England was "truly shocking" before listing some "staggering statistics".
"One in four women have been raped or sexually assaulted as an adult," he said.
"One in 20 men have been raped or sexually assaulted as an adult. One in six children have been sexually abused."
He said the figures represented "an uncomfortable truth" and "urgent action" had to be taken.
"Our justice system is failing when only one in 100 rapes are reported to police and charged that same year.
"Sadly most victims and survivors of rape don't report it to the police - five in six women, four in five men don't report it."
Mr Lightwood also said a change in government was required to give Britain a "fresh start".
"They're incapable of governing in the national interest and should move aside and call a general election," he said.
Wakefield was one of the so-called red wall seats won by the Tories in the 2019 general election after being Labour since the 1930s.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.