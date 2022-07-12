Halifax: Homes evacuated after gas explosion
Six homes have been evacuated after a gas explosion in Halifax.
Firefighters were called to a shed fire on Ovenden Crescent at 03:27 BST, which spread to the gas supply outside the building.
Two people in their 50s were taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.
Residents have moved into temporary accommodation and an investigation has been launched by West Yorkshire Fire Service and West Yorkshire Police.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: "The cause of the fire is currently being investigated by our fire investigation team and West Yorkshire Police.
"West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service are working with our local partner agencies to support residents in the area as well as those directly affected by the incident."
