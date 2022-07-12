Abi Fisher: Featherstone teacher 'inspired countless children'
Tributes have been paid to a missing teacher from Castleford after a woman's body was found in South Yorkshire.
The body, thought to be that of Abi Fisher, 29, was found near Brierley on Sunday. A 29-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder.
Colleagues of Ms Fisher, a Year 3 teacher at Featherstone All Saints CofE Academy, near Pontefract, said she had "inspired countless children".
"Abi was a wonderful person," head teacher Matthew Jones said.
West Yorkshire Police said the body is yet to be formally identified, but her family is being supported by officers.
In a statement released by the school, Mr Jones said: "She will be remembered as an enthusiastic, kind and caring teacher and colleague, who gave her all each day.
"In particular, her passion for science inspired countless children over the years - she made a real difference to so many lives."
Ms Fisher was last seen on Friday night, police previously said, with the force appealing for any witnesses who have not yet come forward to make contact.
Mr Jones continued: "We are all devastated by Abi's tragic death, and will continue to pray for her and her family.
"As a school we are supporting each other through this very difficult time."
