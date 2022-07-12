Bus strike: Yorkshire Arriva drivers to resume action over pay deal
- Published
Arriva bus drivers in parts of Yorkshire have rejected a new pay offer and will walk out again on Wednesday, union Unite has said.
Staff at Arriva Yorkshire initially went on strike on 6 June, forcing more than 300 buses off the road.
Buses resumed on 1 July after a revised offer by the firm, but on Tuesday Unite said it had been rejected.
It said members would begin action from 02:00 BST on Thursday. The BBC has approached Arriva for comment.
About 650 bus workers across Yorkshire had walked out after rejecting an initial offer of a 4% pay rise, with the union claiming drivers were being forced to use food banks.
The walkout affected services across West Yorkshire as well as parts of North, South and East Yorkshire, with around 300 buses off the road across 132 routes.
Improved offers were made by the company and eventually the strike was called off to allow Unite members to consider it.
The union said 53.7% of drivers who voted had rejected the latest offer.
General Secretary Sharon Graham said the company had to come back with a better offer.
"As part of a global transport giant, it can afford to do so," she said.
Ms Graham said the company's management had "meddled" during the ballot, which had raised tensions and had "severely backfired".
"It is entirely Arriva's own fault that the strikes are back on."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.