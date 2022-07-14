Cleckheaton: New fire station and HQ set for approval
Plans to build a new fire station and headquarters for West Yorkshire's fire service are set to be approved.
Cleckheaton fire station would close with a replacement built as part of a new HQ in Birkenshaw, officials said.
The training centre on Bradford Road would be pulled down to allow the new three-storey complex to be built, Kirklees Council has been told.
The Birkenshaw and Cleckheaton sites would be consolidated into a "fit-for-purpose building," the report added.
The building would also be more "operationally and energy efficient," it said.
In 2020, West Yorkshire Fire Authority decided to close the existing Cleckheaton station on Hightown Road as part of an ongoing 10-year programme of reconfiguration.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, fire chiefs said that the move could save £2m.
Critics described it as "a poor decision" and expressed concern the relocation could impact response times.
A report to be considered before the council's Strategic Planning Committee on Thursday has recommended the scheme for approval.
