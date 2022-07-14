Antony Butcher: Ilkley cyclist finishes 4,000-mile USA charity ride
- Published
A West Yorkshire cyclist has pedalled 4,000 miles across the USA to raise money for people with multiple sclerosis (MS).
Antony Butcher, 32, whose mother has the autoimmune condition, completed the three-month challenge on Wednesday.
Mr Butcher, from Ilkley, began his journey in New York and finished in San Francisco where he was greeted by his wife and MS Society volunteers.
He said he had been "overwhelmed with kindness" during his trip.
Mr Butcher, who works in student support at the University of Leeds, took on the fundraising challenge in honour of his mother Teresa, who was diagnosed with MS when he was a teenager.
He said crossing the finish line "felt unreal" after five years of planning and then three months of pedalling.
Mr Butcher received a surprise £2,000 donation from Dame Judi Dench for his efforts midway through the journey.
His efforts have raised a total of £25,000.
'Wonderful people'
"I've been overwhelmed with kindness and I am so grateful for all the support I've had," he said.
"The best part of the trip was all of the wonderful people - who put me up, paid for my meals, and cheered me on."
Mr Butcher said the toughest part of the journey was cycling through the hills of Nevada - he climbed around 120,000 ft (36,600m) in total during the ride.
"I faced some of my toughest climbs whilst cycling at altitude through the desert, with nothing between the towns where I set off and arrived each day," he said.
"To say I have cycled across America, it just feels incredible."
He said his mother's support throughout the challenge had been "incredible" but admitted he will need to do one more thing before they can be reunited: "I've gone for the Forrest Gump look... my wife has already got me booked in for a hair cut."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.