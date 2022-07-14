Holme Wood: Bradford police get extra powers to tackle gangs on estate
- Published
Police have been given extended stop and search powers to tackle gangs on Bradford's Holme Wood estate.
Officers are now able to search people and vehicles for offensive weapons without "reasonable grounds" to do so, after trouble flared in Sandmede Close on Thursday.
West Yorkshire Police's Supt Gareth Crossley said: "We will not tolerate violence in our communities."
The order will be reviewed on Friday, the force said.
Supt Crossley said the special search powers were being used to "deter future incidents" involving "rival crime gangs".
The order covers an area bounded by Tong Street, Westgate Hill Street, New Lane, Raikes Lane, Holme Lane, Ned Lane, Tyersal Lane, Parsonage Road, Dick Lane, Cutler Heights Lane and Sticker Lane.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.