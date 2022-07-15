Somaiya Begum: Bradford vigil for student found dead
- Published
A vigil will take place later to remember a young woman found dead in Bradford.
The body of Somaiya Begum, 20, was discovered in Fitzwilliam Street on 6 July. She was last seen alive at her home on 25 June.
Her uncle Mohammed Taroos Khan, 52, of Thornbury Road, Bradford, is due to stand trial for her murder in February.
The vigil, taking place in Bradford's Centenary Square between 18:00 and 19:00 BST, was requested by her family.
It was organised for people to "come together and grieve for the beautiful, young woman she was", according to the city's Inspirational Women Foundation.
Ms Begum was studying biomedical science at Leeds Beckett University.
She has been described by friends as a "lovely girl", who was "well liked, sociable and very focused on her future career".
A statement will be read out by Ms Begum's family ahead of a minute's silence, organisers said.
