Exodus Eyob: Inquest opens into Leeds toddler's window fall death

Saville Green, LeedsGoogle
The child fell from the window at Saville Green, Leeds

The inquest into the death of a toddler who fell from the window of a flat has been opened and adjourned.

One-year-old Exodus Eyob died after falling from the building in Saville Green, Leeds, West Yorkshire, on the afternoon of 2 July.

Police said the death was treated as a sudden unexpected death in childhood and referred it to the coroner.

An inquest was opened at Wakefield Coroner's Court on Friday and adjourned to a date yet to be fixed.

