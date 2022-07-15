Exodus Eyob: Inquest opens into Leeds toddler's window fall death
The inquest into the death of a toddler who fell from the window of a flat has been opened and adjourned.
One-year-old Exodus Eyob died after falling from the building in Saville Green, Leeds, West Yorkshire, on the afternoon of 2 July.
Police said the death was treated as a sudden unexpected death in childhood and referred it to the coroner.
An inquest was opened at Wakefield Coroner's Court on Friday and adjourned to a date yet to be fixed.
