Kian Tordoff: Sheryar Khan jailed for Bradford stabbing murder
- Published
A 17-year-old who killed a man in a "ferocious" city centre stab attack has been jailed for at least 16 years.
Kian Tordoff, 19, died after he was knifed in the back, chest and neck in John Street, Bradford, last October.
Sheryar Khan, of Yew Tree Avenue, Bradford, was convicted of his murder after a trial at the city's crown court and jailed for life on Friday.
He was also convicted of wounding Matthew Page, 19, who suffered life-threatening injuries.
Richard Mansell QC, Recorder of Bradford, sentenced Sheryar's brother, Arbaz Khan, 22, to a total of 14 years in prison for manslaughter and unlawful wounding.
He was cleared of murder at trial but found guilty of the other charges.
Their brother Mohammed Adil Hussain, 18, of Kite Mews, Bradford, was found not guilty on the murder charge, but guilty of manslaughter and unlawful wounding.
He was sentenced to a total of nine years in a young offenders' institution.
Three other men, Aizaz Khan, 27, of Yew Tree Avenue, Amaad Shakiel, 20, of Leaventhorpe Lane, Bradford, and Adam Qayum, 23, of Avenel Road, Bradford, were all cleared of murder, manslaughter and wounding charges.
The press had been banned from naming Sheryar Khan, who was 16 at the time of the murder, until the judge lifted an order on Thursday.
Judge Mansell told him: "You launched a ferocious assault on him [Mr Tordoff], swinging the knife and machete at him as he lay on the road.
"You managed to inflict four deep stab wounds to his neck, his chest and his back.
"He had no chance of surviving that injury.
"He was running for his life, back to his friends and lying on the floor and pleading for help."
He offered condolences to Mr Tordoff's family, telling them they had "all behaved with extreme dignity" throughout the trial.
