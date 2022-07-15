Wigglesworth crash: Man arrested after biker killed in collision
- Published
A motorcyclist has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after another biker died in a collision with a car.
The man, in his 40s, suffered fatal injuries in the crash, which happened on the B6478 near Wigglesworth at about 17:00 BST on Thursday.
A 22-year-old man, who was also held on suspicion of drug driving, remains in custody, North Yorkshire Police said.
The force has appealed for witnesses to the incident to come forward.
A police spokesperson said both bikers had been riding together towards Tosside when one collided with a car travelling in the opposite direction.
