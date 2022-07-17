Ardsley Reservoir: Search for missing man continues
A search is taking place for a man who was seen entering the water at a West Yorkshire reservoir on Saturday.
Emergency services were called to Ardsley Reservoir off Haigh Moor Road at 17:30 BST, with search teams still working to find the missing man.
A West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service water rescue team is at the site, which is owned by Yorkshire Water and is between Leeds and Wakefield.
Police said the missing man's family is being supported by trained officers.
Det Insp Dan Bates, of West Yorkshire Police, said: "A number of emergency services are at the scene today carrying out enquiries, we would urge people to stay away from the area whilst this is carried out.
"I would like to appeal to anyone who was at the reservoir yesterday from about 17:00 BST onwards to come forward and help our investigation."
Yorkshire Water does not allow swimming at any of its reservoirs, warning of cold water shock, strong currents, machinery at work and the possibility of blue-green algae.
Det Insp Bates added: "As the weather is set to get hotter this week this incident serves as a reminder about the dangers of swimming in open water."
