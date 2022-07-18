Horsforth school holds classes in church as others close to beat heat
- Published
Classes at a West Yorkshire primary school have been moved to a nearby church in a bid to beat the heat.
Pupils at St Margaret's Primary in Horsforth took Monday morning's lessons in St Margaret's Church to keep cool.
Several other schools across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire have closed completely due to the hot weather, which is expected to continue into Tuesday.
Meanwhile, some schools were expected to close early or relax their uniform policy to help pupils in the heatwave.
Yorkshire and Lincolnshire could see record temperatures on Monday and Tuesday, with an extreme heat warning issued by the Met Office.
Due to the forecast high temperatures, Bedale High School in North Yorkshire is closed on both Monday and Tuesday.
A Facebook post to parents and carers said the school building did not cope well with heat "on a normal hot day - and the next two days cannot be described as normal".
Meanwhile, at John Spendluffe Technology College in Alford, Lincolnshire, uniform rules have been amended.
Head teacher Simon Curtis said: "The last couple of weeks, students haven't needed to wear their blazers.
"As of today, the students don't need to wear their ties and their top buttons are also allowed to be loosened - just to get a bit for airflow for them."
Some schools in South Yorkshire were also set to close early or to allow pupils to wear their PE kit in an effort to keep cool.
