Rob Burrow: Government has 'blood on hands' over MND research delay
The government has "blood on its hands" over a delayed £50m donation towards motor neurone disease research, former rugby league star Rob Burrow has said.
Mr Burrow, 39, has been highlighting the terminal illness after his diagnosis in December 2019.
A November 2021 pledge from the government to disease research is yet to materialise leaving the former Leeds Rhinos player frustrated and angry.
The government said it "remained committed" to funding research.
The money was due to be given to the Motor Neurone Disease Association as part of a £375m investment into neurodegenerative disease research.
"People with MND don't have the luxury of time to wait," Mr Burrow said, adding it was as if there was "no rush" to give scientists the money.
"There is blood on your hands, this government and the civil servants, with the red tape you are putting up."
A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said it had invested millions of pounds into motor neurone disease research.
That money has supported clinical trials of a repurposed drug Triumeq, they said.
"We remain committed to spending at least another £50m to help find a cure and researchers can apply for funding at the National Institute for Health and Care Research and UK Research and Innovation," the spokesperson added.
Mr Burrow, who was made an MBE in April, recently completed the Leeds 10k in a specially-adapted wheelchair with help from best friend and fellow Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield.
The pair raised money for the Leeds Rhinos Foundation and the Rob Burrow Centre for MND.
Father-of-three Mr Burrow, who was given two years to live at the time of his diagnosis, said his condition has not worsened since he started taking an immunotherapy drug used in clinical trials for various types of cancer.
