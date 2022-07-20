Eileen Barrott: Killed nurse was scared of husband, friend tells court
A woman killed by her husband had told a friend she feared for her life if she tried to leave him, a court has heard.
Mark Barrott struck his wife Eileen twice with a hammer before strangling her at their Leeds home last August.
He has admitted manslaughter but denies murder on the grounds of diminished responsibility due to mental illness.
Friend and colleague Katarzyna Nagel said Mrs Barrott feared he would kill her but would not report her concerns to the police.
In a statement read out at Leeds Crown Court, she told jurors in the year before her death Mrs Barrott had become "very down" and had made mistakes at work which she put down to her relationship.
'Domestic violence case'
Ms Nagel said her friend was "tired and overworked" because she was doing extra shifts at St James's Hospital in Leeds to pay off gambling debts that Mr Barrott had allegedly accrued.
"She told me that she feared Mark would kill her if she tried to leave," she added.
"I told her that she needed to go to the police but she wouldn't. She didn't want her children to think that their dad was a criminal."
Ms Nagel said Mrs Barrott had never mentioned any physical abuse and that "it was all controlling behaviour but she was scared of him".
She said Mrs Barrott had told her she was registered with her doctor as a domestic violence case and was receiving counselling.
'He would find us'
The court also heard evidence from another nursing colleague, Dean Lewis, who had worked with Mrs Barrott for more than 10 years.
He described her as "one of the best nurses I've worked with in my life".
Mr Lewis explained how Mr Barrott, 54, would wait outside the ward for his wife to finish work and that his behaviour was "bordering on harassment".
He also detailed how he would turn up unannounced on work nights out, adding: "No matter where we were he would find us".
The court has previously heard how, leading up to her death, Mrs Barrott had told her husband the marriage was over.
The trial continues.
