Bradford: West Yorkshire Police officer charged with rape and sexual assault
- Published
A West Yorkshire Police officer has been charged with rape and sexual assault.
PC Jonathan Holmes, 22, who was based in the Bradford district, faces the charges in connection with an incident while off-duty, the force said.
He is currently suspended from the force pending criminal investigations.
The officer is also accused of perverting the course of justice and is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court on 23 August.
