Sowerby Bridge: Bus driver cleared over pedestrian death

Burnley Road, Sowerby Bridge
The crash happened on Burnley Road in Sowerby Bridge

A bus driver arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after a pedestrian was hit and killed has been released without charge.

A 25-year-old man was struck as he walked along Burnley Road in Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire, at about 17:00 BST on Friday 3 June.

The driver was initially detained on suspicion of being over the limit.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said a "full investigation" had been completed.

