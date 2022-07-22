Otley Run: Drinkers could face fines for bad behaviour
Drinkers on a Leeds pub crawl could be handed on-the-spot fines for anti-social behaviour, a meeting has heard.
The Otley Run, a collection of about 15 pubs along Otley Road, has been blamed for a rise in trouble, with incidents of women in the area being harassed.
Labour councillor Neil Walshaw said the famous route makes "Headingley look like Magaluf" on busy weekends.
Claire Smith, head of neighbourhoods at Leeds City Council, said it was leading a "targeted response" to the problems.
The boozy crawl, traditionally done in fancy dress, stretches from Far Headingley to the city centre and has been a staple of student life for decades, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
'Hairlines and waistlines'
Speaking at a public scrutiny meeting on Thursday, Mr Walshaw suggested binge drinkers in their 20s and 30s were more to blame than students for anti-social behaviour and said pubs in the area should take more responsibility.
"Judging from the hairlines and the waistlines it's not undergraduates - it's Gavin and Gary from accounts who are coming back to relive their glory days of 10 years ago," he said.
"But, joking aside, it's led to on-street harassment of females and on a Friday and Saturday Headingley looks like Magaluf at times."
Ms Smith said a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) for the area meant alcohol-related misdemeanours could result in fines.
"Traditionally it hasn't been enforced on the Otley Run, but it could be now," she said.
"We're bringing that all together, a lot tighter than it was before - with the issues it's causing it's something we need to do."
