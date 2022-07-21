Halifax: Mixenden school arson accused trapped by flames, court told
- Published
A teenager accused of an arson attack on a primary school phoned emergency services saying he was "trapped" in the burning building, a court has heard.
Aaron Foster denies starting the fire which caused £4.5m worth of damage at Ash Green Primary School in Mixenden, Halifax, on 1 February this year.
Mr Foster, now 19, phoned 999 claiming his friends had started the fire and had left him surrounded by flames.
He also denies another charge of arson at Mixenden library in 2020.
Jurors at Bradford Crown Court watched footage allegedly showing Mr Foster, of Stanningley Road, Mixenden, going into classrooms as well as the moment the fire started.
The recording of Mr Foster's call to emergency services in which he said he was "trapped" in the burning school building was also played.
"All I can see is flames. I'm in a hallway. All I can see is flames," he was heard to tell the control room operator.
Mr Foster, who was given advice to cover his mouth with a jacket and stay close to the floor, told the operator he could not believe his mates had ditched him.
He added that he did not know why they had set the fire.
He had just come out of prison and his friends had suggested stealing iPads to get some money, he also told the operator.
Jurors heard how Mr Foster was eventually able to get to an area of the school away from the flames before finding his way out of the building.
Referring to the fire at Mixenden library, the court heard evidence from a woman who claimed she had seen him smash a window and climb into the building minutes before there were flames inside.
She told the court that after the library's alarms went off, Mr Foster emerged and was "laughing about what he had accomplished".
She said Mr Foster was looking for money in the library, however there was none and he had set the fire to get rid of his fingerprints.
Jurors heard that Mr Foster had said he had an alibi for the library arson attack, adding that the witness had made a malicious allegation against him.
The trial continues.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.