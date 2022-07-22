Halifax school arson accused played the victim - prosecutor
- Published
A teenager on trial for setting fire to a school was "playing the victim" by claiming he was trapped in the burning building, a court heard.
Aaron Foster, 19, denies causing £4.5m of damage in an arson attack on Ash Green Primary School in Mixenden, Halifax, on 1 February this year.
On the night of the fire he phoned 999 from inside the school claiming to be stuck and blaming others for the blaze.
Prosecutors, however, say he was "pretending to be trapped".
Mr Foster has admitted breaking in to the school but denies setting fire to the building. He also denies a second charge of setting fire to Mixenden Library in 2020.
On Friday, prosecutor Camille Morland questioned him about the 999 call he made.
She said CTV footage showed him leaving the building before going back inside after the fire had started and "strolling around the school in a relaxed fashion".
He claimed he had gone back to look for more stuff to steal and also to check on his friends.
"Mr Foster, you went back into the school because you decided to pretend that you had been trapped," the barrister said.
"This was you playing the victim in this situation. "Pretending to be trapped when you weren't."
Denying the allegation, Mr Foster replied: "Admittedly I could have got out, but my mind went blank."
The barrister went on to allege that Mr Foster had been "trying to create a drama" and that he had "enjoyed the attention". She also alleged the claim he was with two friends was a lie.
During questioning Mr Foster also denied being involved in the Mixenden library arson which caused £180,000 damage and said he had been at home in bed until 07.30 the next morning when his mum took him to work.
Mr Foster, of Stanningley Drive, Mixenden, denies two counts of arson.
The trial continues.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.